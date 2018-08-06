Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Man sentenced to 10 years for scaring woman to death

August 6, 2018 3:49 pm
 
ALFRED, Maine (AP) — A Maine man has received a 10-year prison sentence for frightening a woman during a burglary and causing a fatal heart attack.

Carlton Young was originally charged with murder in the death of 62-year-old Connie Loucks, who suffered a heart attack after Young allegedly knocked on her door and windows.

Young pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter, attempted burglary and other charges in York County Superior Court.

The Sanford man is accused of being part of a burglary ring in southern Maine. Authorities say he and several others broke into Loucks’ home when she wasn’t there on March 21, 2015, and returned the following day. Police officers found Loucks dead on her sofa.

