Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Man donates to firefighter drive, leaves wedding ring behind

August 13, 2018 11:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts firefighters say a man who donated to their muscular dystrophy drive accidentally dropped his wedding ring into their boot.

The Gloucester Daily Times reports that firefighter Lukas McRobb was collecting donations in the city on Friday when he found the plain gold wedding band.

Lt. Kevin Gargan says the person met them at the fire station later that day, telling them “I have a funny story …,” before explaining he was the one who made the accidental donation.

Gargan says they never had anything like that happen since they started the annual donation drive.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The department has collected more than $7,300, so far. Most of the money will go toward a fund that sends young people with muscular dystrophy to summer camp.

___

Information from: Gloucester (Mass.) Daily Times, http://www.gloucestertimes.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech