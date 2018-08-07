Listen Live Sports

Salon turns away disabled woman, Walmart cashier steps in

August 7, 2018 6:18 pm
 
BURTON, Mich. (AP) — Walmart is praising a cashier who painted a disabled woman’s fingernails after a salon turned her away because her hands shake from cerebral palsy.

Ebony Harris skipped her break during a recent shift at a Walmart in Burton, Michigan, to help Angela Peters. The women know each other because Peters often shops at the Walmart store.

Walmart spokeswoman Tara Aston says the company isn’t surprised by Harris’ kindness. Aston says the company “couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Harris tells WJRT-TV that Peters wanted to look pretty, “and so, why can’t she?” Harris said: “No matter the person, who they are, what color they are, disability, whatever, they’re people, too.”

Peters says it was an especially nice thing for Harris to do.

The women were also featured Monday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

