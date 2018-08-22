Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

UN warns of a possible new cholera epidemic in Yemen

August 22, 2018 1:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is warning of a possible “third wave” of the cholera epidemic in Yemen, which is already “the largest outbreak on record.”

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday there have been more than 1.1 million suspected cases of cholera since April 2017, and the number is increasing. He said over 2,300 deaths have been reported.

Dujarric said humanitarian organizations are trying to avoid a large-scale resurgence and have vaccinated more than 385,000 people in August against the infectious disease in high-risk districts in Hodeida and Ibb governorates.

In May, nearly 275,000 people were vaccinated in Aden in southern Yemen, he said.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Cholera is caused by eating contaminated food or drinking water, and Dujarric said humanitarian organizations are continuing to support water, sanitation, hygiene and health facilities in Yemen.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech