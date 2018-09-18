Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Day care owner accused of tying kids to car seats for hours

September 18, 2018 11:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — The owner of a Dallas-area in-home day care accused of keeping infants and toddlers tied to their car seats for hours has been jailed on child endangerment charges.

An affidavit says Rebecca Anderson also yanked a 6-month-old child by the bib around his neck, tied laces around the children’s necks to limit their movement and gave them the painkiller acetaminophen to quiet them.

The affidavit says the 60-year-old woman kept the small children tied up in car seats for at least seven hours a day at Becky’s Home Child Care, her day care in Mesquite, Texas.

Anderson was booked Sunday night into the Dallas County jail on nine counts of child endangerment with bonds totaling $45,000.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Jail records list no attorney to can speak on her behalf.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech