Massacre commission to discuss campus police, mental illness

September 5, 2018 3:20 am
 
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida commission investigating February’s high school massacre will discuss the role of campus police officers and changes to the state’s mental health laws.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission is scheduled to make recommendations Wednesday on how many school resource officers each campus should have based on enrollment and what the officers’ duties should be.

They also will make recommendations for changing the state law that governs the involuntary commitment of anyone who is mentally ill and potentially dangerous.

The commissioners will discuss the response of Deputy Scot Peterson, who was working at Stoneman Douglas when Nikolas Cruz allegedly killed 17 students and staff members. Video shows the deputy didn’t enter the building where the shooting occurred. Critics say he should have tried to shoot Cruz.

