Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

State sanctions dentist for excessive dentistry on child

September 5, 2018 7:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TERRYVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut dentist accused of performing unnecessary dental work on a young girl has been disciplined by state regulators.

The Hartford Courant reports that the State Dental Commission voted Wednesday to sanction Ammar Idlibi with a $10,000 fine and three years of probation, among other measures.

The Terryville dentist installed eight crowns on the teeth of a 3-year-old girl who had come in for just one crown in 2016.

Martin Ungar, a commissioner, called it a “clear case of overtreatment.” Peter Katz, another commissioner, said he found the treatment “absolutely appropriate.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Idlibi says the child’s mother had given him authorization to treat whatever decay he found during the operation.

He acknowledged the treatment was “aggressive,” but said he didn’t want to expose the child to general anesthesia more than once.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech