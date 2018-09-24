Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
University moves students after mold found in dorms

September 24, 2018 4:21 pm
 
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland is moving hundreds of students to hotels after mold was reported in dorm buildings.

News outlets report more than 500 students living in Elkton Hall are being relocated to College Park hotels to allow contractors to clean every room in the building. Some students are expected to be living in hotels until early October. Mold exposure can lead to eye irritation, cold symptoms, coughing and congestion, skin rashes and the aggravation of asthma.

The Department of Resident Life told students and families last week that mold was found throughout Elkton Hall as well as isolated reports in other residence halls. The department says the issue has been exacerbated by recent weather conditions.

Department officials say the university has been working to remediate the mold.

The Associated Press

