The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
4 more cases confirmed in viral outbreak at pediatric center

October 26, 2018 1:05 pm
 
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey health officials say they’ve confirmed four more infected patients in a viral outbreak at a pediatric rehabilitation center that killed seven people.

That brings the total number of adenovirus cases to 24.

The Health Department said Friday in a statement that all the new patients at the Wanque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation were already ill. The diagnosis does not necessarily mean the virus is spreading.

The outbreak won’t be declared over until the center can go four weeks without new cases of people being infected with a germ called adenovirus 7.

The seven who died this month were children and at least one young adult. They were all in a respiratory unit where patients receive long-term help with breathing.

Adenovirus usually poses little risk for healthy people.

