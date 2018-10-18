Listen Live Sports

False ‘malnourished’ report prompts Albania zoo closure

October 18, 2018
 
MBROSTAR, Albania (AP) — A false report about malnourished lions and zebras at a private zoo in Albania has prompted Albanian authorities to order the zoo’s temporary closure.

Environment Minister Blendi Klosi ordered the immediate inspection and removal of the animals from the Safari Zoo Park resort following a report in Britain’s Daily Mail Tuesday with photos allegedly from the zoo showing a lion with an eye infection and other malnourished animals in iron cages.

But Ardjan Koci, a conservation official, said a recent inspection found all animals at the zoo in Mbrostar, 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of the capital Tirana, healthy. He said the only shortcoming was that the animals did not have enough space in their cages.

Koci said the zoo is required to offer some missing documents in eight days.

