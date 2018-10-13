Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Family waiting for toxicology results in inmate’s death

October 13, 2018
 
GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — The family of a Delaware woman who died in custody says her autopsy shows no signs of foul play or trauma.

Tiffany Reeves’ mother, Janine Grossnickle, tells The News Journal the family is now waiting for the results of a toxicology screen, which can take six to eight weeks.

The Delaware Department of Correction announced earlier in the week that the 37-year-old Reeves had been pronounced dead early Monday at the Sussex Correctional Institution. A spokeswoman said she couldn’t provide further details due to privacy laws.

A friend of Reeves’ said she had recently finished a drug rehab stint in Pennsylvania and was taking methadone as part of her effort to stay sober.

Reeves had been arrested on two outstanding warrants. Her bail at been set at $1,202.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del.

