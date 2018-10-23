Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

German man convicted of poisoning baby food to extort money

October 23, 2018 8:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — A 54-year-old German man has been convicted of attempted murder for poisoning baby food and putting it on store shelves in a failed attempt to extort money from supermarkets.

German news agency dpa reported the man was sentenced in Ravensburg state court late Monday to 12 years in prison. His name wasn’t released in line with privacy laws.

Last fall, the man sent emails threatening to poison food at German retailers unless some 10 million euros ($11.5 million) was paid.

Authorities said the suspect then alerted authorities that five jars of baby food at shops in Friedrichshafen had been tampered with. Officials located the jars before any were sold and found they contained ethylene glycol, a compound used in antifreeze.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

DNA on the jars and surveillance footage led to the suspect.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense secretary joins Institute of Peace discussion

Today in History

1946: Work completed on Mount Rushmore