Meeting will focus on stress caused by recent tornadoes

October 8, 2018 3:41 am
 
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Officials in Chesterfield County will host a “stress debriefing” meeting for residents and businesses affected by the recent tornadoes that ripped through the area.

The meeting is designed to provide insight about what behaviors are normal following a disaster, advice about how to relieve anxiety and stress, and to connect residents to resources for help.

The meeting will be hosted by Chesterfield County Emergency Management, in cooperation with the county’s Mental Health Support Services and Economic Development departments and Chesterfield County Public Library. It will be held Wednesday at LaPrade Library in North Chesterfield.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that 10 tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Florence touched down in Virginia on Sept. 17. The strongest tornado leveled a flooring company in Chesterfield, killing a man who worked there.

