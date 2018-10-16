Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Potentially deadly infection hits California sea lions

October 16, 2018 11:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAUSALITO, Calif. (AP) — A rescue center says California sea lions are coming down with a potentially fatal bacterial infection in near-record numbers.

The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito says more than 220 sea lions rescued this year have been diagnosed with leptospirosis.

It’s the second-largest outbreak recorded by the rescue center.

The center says outbreaks aren’t uncommon but the last major one was in 2011. It involved nearly 200 sea lions.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The bacterial infection affects the kidneys and can be lethal if untreated. The Marine Mammal Center says the strain affecting the sea lions has also been seen in pigs, skunks and foxes. It’s transmitted through infected urine, either directly or in contaminated water or soil.

It’s unclear how the sea lions contracted the infection.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers row in honor of fallen World War II hero

Today in History

1962: Stevenson demands answers from Soviet Union over missiles in Cuba