The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
Premature baby dies, bacterial infections probed

October 26, 2018 6:44 am
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Health officials are investigating bacterial infections in the neonatal intensive care unit at a New Jersey hospital following the death of a premature baby.

The state health department has found four Acinetobacter baumannii cases at University Hospital in Newark since Oct. 1. The baby had the bacteria and was transferred to another facility, where the infant died. The department says the exact cause of death is under investigation because of compounding medical conditions.

The department says it found major injection control deficiencies at the hospital and has ordered a plan of correction.

The bacteria can cause pneumonia or serious blood or wound infections.

The cases are not related to the virus which has infected 19 patients and killed seven at a pediatric rehabilitation center in New Jersey.

