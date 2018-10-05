Listen Live Sports

Record number of human West Nile cases reported in Virginia

October 5, 2018
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia health officials have identified a record number of human West Nile virus cases in the state this year.

As of Oct. 1, the state Department of Health had received reports from multiple regions of the state for a total of 38 human cases of the virus.

State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver is urging residents to prevent mosquito bites by using insect repellant, wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants, and eliminating mosquito breeding habitats by emptying items that hold standing water, including planters, birdbaths and trash containers.

Oliver says mosquitoes that transmit the virus can be active as late as the end of October in Virginia.

