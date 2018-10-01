Listen Live Sports

Records: Ex-wife plotted killing while jailed for poisoning

October 1, 2018 1:46 pm
 
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Court records say a Kansas woman plotted to kill her ex-husband when she was in jail on suspicion of trying to poison their three children.

Therese Roever, of Olathe, was charged in February in the attempted capital murder of her children and last month in the attempted capital murder of her ex-husband.

The Kansas City Star reports that court records released last week say Roever’s former husband was contacted by a relative of another Johnson County jail inmate who told him his ex-wife was trying to find someone who would kill him. He then contacted police.

The documents say Roever told another inmate she would rather die in prison or have the children go to foster care, than have her ex-husband get custody.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

