Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Report: Crew of Iranian cargo ship poisoned, 3 seamen die

October 19, 2018 8:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s official IRNA news agency says three seamen have died from an unspecified toxic substance that poisoned all 11 crew members of an Iranian cargo ship on the Caspian Sea.

Friday’s report says the crew of the vessel, Nazmehr, was transferred to a hospital in Baku, Azerbaijan, but that the three seamen died before they reached the hospital. IRNA says the case is under investigation.

The ship was carrying cereals from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.

There were no indications as to what the deadly substance was and IRNA did not say whether foul play was suspected.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers