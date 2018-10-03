UN calls for end to Congo fighting to combat Ebola outbreak

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is calling for an immediate end to hostilities by all armed groups to combat the deadly Ebola outbreak in Congo.

Council members stressed the urgency of getting medical teams to the affected areas quickly “because the disease can spread rapidly, including to neighboring countries, possibly impacting regional stability.”

The council issued the statement after a closed-door video briefing Wednesday by World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and ahead of a trip to Congo.

WHO said Saturday the risk of the Ebola virus spreading from northeastern Congo where the latest outbreak began is now “very high” after two confirmed cases were discovered near the Uganda border.

Advertisement

Bolivia’s U.N. Ambassador Sacha Llorentty Soliz said Ebola and December’s elections are on the agenda of the council’s Congo visit.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.