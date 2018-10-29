Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Utah woman gives birth in middle of intersection

October 29, 2018 2:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — A Utah woman is crediting twin sisters for helping deliver her baby as she was stopped at an intersection.

Emily Acor tells Salt Lake City’s KSL-TV that she was resting at home in Orem with her new daughter, Sophia, Monday after the delivery.

Acor says she was heading to the hospital with her mother Friday evening when her water broke.

They stopped the car in the middle of an intersection and Acor’s mother flagged down two women for help.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Sisters Ashley Haws and Adrienne Braun helped deliver Sophia.

Acor, who has two other children, says she now considers the sisters part of the family.

___

Information from: KSL-TV, http://www.ksl.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army drill team performs during veterans parade

Today in History

1960: JFK elected President.