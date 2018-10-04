Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Virginia health officials encourage annual flu shots

October 4, 2018 4:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Health is encouraging residents to get their annual flu shots.

State health officials gathered Wednesday to highlight the importance of the vaccine and to get their own flu shots.

Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver said everyone six months and older should get a flu shot. He said influenza can be a serious illness, and even mild cases can lead to lost time at work or with friends and family.

Flu season normally begins in early October and ends in late May. While seasonal outbreaks can happen as early as October, during most seasons, flu activity typically peaks in January or later.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The formulation of the flu vaccine is reviewed each year and updated to keep up with changing flu viruses.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor