The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
WHO convenes emergency meeting on Congo’s Ebola outbreak

October 15, 2018 5:06 pm
 
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The World Health Organization says it is convening a meeting on Wednesday to determine whether Congo’s latest Ebola outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

Aid organizations have expressed alarm as the rate of new cases has more than doubled this month and community resistance to Ebola containment efforts in some cases has turned violent.

This is Congo’s tenth Ebola outbreak but this is the first time the deadly virus has appeared in the far northeast, an area of active rebel attacks that health workers have compared to a war zone.

WHO recently said the risk of regional spread was “very high” as confirmed cases were reported close to the heavily traveled border with Uganda.

Congo’s health ministry says there are now 179 confirmed cases, including 104 deaths.

