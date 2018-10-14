Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Wind to blow ash off Mount St. Helens, could affect aviation

October 14, 2018 6:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Weather forecasters say strong winds are expected to blow volcanic ash that’s on Mount St. Helens to nearby Washington state communities and that the blowing ash could affect aviation.

Meteorologist Will Ahue of the National Weather Service office in Portland said Sunday that the ash expected to be sent into the air is left over from previous eruptions.

The warning about the ash covers communities to the west of the 8,366-foot (2,550-meter) peak.

Ahue says the ash could also cause respiratory problems for people.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Winds were blowing at 25 mph (40 kph) with gusts of 40 mph (64 kph) but they were expected to ease up later on Sunday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

1983: 241 Marines killed in suicide bombing