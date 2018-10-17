Listen Live Sports

Woman: Michigan pharmacist refused to give miscarriage drug

October 17, 2018 3:46 pm
 
PETOSKEY, Mich. (AP) — A woman says a Michigan pharmacist refused to fill a prescription to help her complete a miscarriage, telling her it was against his religion.

Rachel Peterson of Ionia tells the Detroit Free Press the pharmacist worked at a Meijer store in Petoskey. She and her husband were in northern Michigan in July following the miscarriage of their twins.

Peterson says she intended to fill a prescription to accelerate the miscarriage and avoid infection, but says the pharmacist refused to provide the medication. Peterson says the pharmacist told her he didn’t believe her explanation. A Meijer pharmacist hours away in Ionia agreed to fill the prescription.

Meijer spokeswoman Christina Fecher says the Petoskey pharmacist should have had another local pharmacist help Peterson. Fecher didn’t say whether the pharmacist has been disciplined.

The American Civil Liberties Union is asking Meijer to ensure that another incident doesn’t happen.

