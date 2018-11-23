Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Adenovirus cases rise to 12 at southern New Jersey facility

November 23, 2018 2:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VOORHEES, N.J. (AP) — Health officials say they’ve identified two new cases of children infected with adenovirus at a New Jersey pediatric health care facility.

The Voorhees Pediatric Facility near Philadelphia tells WPVI-TV Friday that brings the total number of infected patients to 12. Facility officials say there have been no related deaths and none of the patients are in critical condition.

At least 10 people died earlier this year after an outbreak of a different strain of adenovirus at Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in New Jersey in Haskell, about 100 miles(161 kilometers) away. There have been 28 cases associated with the respiratory virus at the center, where the affected children had severely compromised immune systems. One death was a young adult.

Officials have said there is no wider public health concern.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons