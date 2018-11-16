Listen Live Sports

Experts: Children at risk of lead poisoning in Chattanooga

November 16, 2018 12:08 pm
 
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Health experts are urging people living near a Chattanooga Superfund site to have their children tested for lead contamination.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the Environmental Protection Agency discussed its remediation plans at a Thursday community meeting after the Southside Chattanooga Lead Site was put on the Superfund National Priorities list in September. The EPA says full remediation could take five years and cost $26 million.

Rebecca Gotham with Tennessee’s Lead Poisoning Prevention Group urged parents to contact the state or county health departments.

The Chattanooga Foundry and Pipe Co. and the Wheland Foundry shut down a dozen years ago after producing lead pipes, auto brakes, cast-iron fittings and fire hydrants for a century. The EPA says residents commonly brought lead-laced foundry waste home for use as top soil.

