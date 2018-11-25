Maryland medical marijuana sales surpassing forecast

BALTIMORE (AP) — Medical marijuana sales in Maryland are surpassing a previous forecast and could reach $100 million this year.

The Baltimore Sun reports that medical marijuana sales totaled $67 million for the first nine months of 2018.

A market research firm predicted last year that the state’s sales in 2018 would be about $46 million. New Frontier Data Senior Economist Beau Whitney said sales could now hit $100 million in December.

State lawmakers have expressed concern that the state’s new medical marijuana industry could be dominated by a handful of big companies. Lawmakers approved legislation earlier this year aimed at improving diversity in the industry by increasing the number of grower licenses and licenses to process marijuana.

