More US adults and kids are doing yoga, meditating

NEW YORK (AP) — If you can do a downward-facing dog, you’re among the increasing numbers of Americans doing yoga.

A new report says more adults — and even kids — are practicing yoga and meditation.

A government survey conducted last year found 14 percent of adults said they had recently done yoga, and the same percentage had recently meditated. That’s up from about 10 percent and 4 percent from a similar survey done five years earlier.

For kids ages 4 through 17, about 8 percent had recently done yoga, up from 3 percent. For meditation, it was about 6 percent, similar to the earlier survey.

Advertisement

Experts say yoga, meditation and some other forms of complementary medicine have been increasingly promoted as ways to reduce stress and anxiety and improve health.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.