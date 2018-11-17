Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

New Mexico woman sues hospital for resuscitating her

November 17, 2018 12:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico woman who was brought back to life is suing the hospital for violating her rights.

The Albuquerque Journal reports lawyers for Jamie Sams filed a lawsuit this week in New Mexico state district court against Santa Fe’s Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

The lawsuit filed on behalf Sams, a writer known for books on spirituality, says the hospital and a doctor who was treating her are to blame for her going into cardiac arrest. The lawsuit says Sams was given a painkiller even after she told staff she was allergic to it.

Court documents say the negligence was compounded when hospital personnel resuscitated her — something she did not want.

Advertisement

Christus spokesman Arturo Delgado declined to comment.

Sams is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized