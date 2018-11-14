Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Scientists to meet in Richmond for Alzheimer’s symposium

November 14, 2018 6:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Scientists working to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease will meet in Richmond for a fundraiser and symposium on the latest research.

Alzheimer’s Day in RVA will be held Wednesday at the Science Museum of Virginia.

Experts will discuss finding a cure and prevention of the degenerative brain disease.

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports that the speakers will include Dr. Rudy Tanzi, a neurology professor at Harvard University who is also director of the Alzheimer’s Genome Project.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Fundraising events will include a Saks Fifth Avenue fashion show. Proceeds will benefit the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund.

The event is presented by the Rick Sharp Alzheimer’s Foundation. Sharp was the former CEO of Circuit City and co-founder of CarMax who died from a rare form of the disease in 2014.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1975: Senate report charges US involvement in assassination plots