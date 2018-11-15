Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

US fails to weaken UN references to sexual health

November 15, 2018 8:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States has failed in an attempt to water down references to “sexual and reproductive health” in a proposed U.N. resolution despite support from China and many Islamic countries.

The General Assembly’s human rights committee on Thursday defeated the U.S. attempt to amend the resolution aimed at preventing and ending early and forced child marriages by a vote of 33-96 with 35 abstentions.

Traditional U.S. allies including the European Union and Western nations opposed the Trump administration’s amendment along with many African and Latin American countries.

The amendment would have weakened all references to “sexual and reproductive health” in the text by adding the words “in accordance with national laws” immediately afterward.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The committee later adopted the resolution by consensus, and its approval by the assembly is virtually certain.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized