Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Cold-stunned turtles flown from New England to Florida Keys

December 12, 2018 5:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — Officials say 32 cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtles rescued off New England’s coast have arrived in the Florida Keys to warm up at the Turtle Hospital.

A volunteer group of general aviation pilots, under the banner of “Turtles Fly Too,” transported the reptiles on Tuesday.

Hospital officials say several of the turtles suffer from compromised immune systems and pneumonia as a result of “cold stunning,” a hypothermic reaction that occurs when turtles are exposed to cold water for prolonged periods.

The turtles were rescued over the past month off Cape Cod, Massachusetts. They were initially treated at the New England Aquarium in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Upon their arrival at the Turtle Hospital, on-site veterinarians and staff conducted full physical examinations and began caring for the reptiles.

___

Online: Turtle Hospital, http://www.turtlehospital.org

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National guardsmen arrive for post-hurricane training

Today in History

1836: President Jackson submits treaty to remove Missouri tribes to Congress