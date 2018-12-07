Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Doctors blame tap water in neti pot for brain-eating amoeba

December 7, 2018 9:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SEATTLE (AP) — Doctors believe a woman who died from rare brain-eating amoebas used tap water to rinse her sinuses.

The 69-year-old Seattle resident died in February after undergoing brain surgery at Swedish Medical Center. Her doctor tells The Seattle Times there was “amoeba all over the place just eating brain cells.”

According to a study published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, doctors believe the woman likely became infected when she used tap water in her neti pot, a teapot-like vessel used to flush out nasal passages.

Health officials suggest using only distilled, sterile or previously boiled water to rinse sinuses. Tap water can contain tiny organisms that are safe to drink but could survive in nasal passages.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Such infections are very rare. There were three similar U.S. cases from 2008 to 2017.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus