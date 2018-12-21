Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Girl fights leukemia with Christmas wishes from thousands

December 21, 2018 5:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BRIGHTON, Mich. (AP) — A southeastern Michigan girl who is battling leukemia has thousands of fans and the number continues to grow.

Emma Roberts of Brighton has received more than 4,500 Christmas cards since late November. It began as a social media campaign by a fellow Brighton resident who wanted to boost the 13-year-old’s morale.

“I feel bad for the mail lady,” said Emma’s father, Tom Roberts, who noted that deliveries sometimes come twice a day.

Emma has spent 48 days in the hospital since she was diagnosed in April, The Livingston Daily Press & Argus reported . She is unable to attend seventh-grade classes at Scranton Middle School.

Advertisement

Her family of five opens the cards together and reads them to each other. Cards have arrived from Iceland, South Korea, Sweden, Mexico and Australia. Some were sent by childhood cancer survivors and families affected by the disease.

“It makes me feel better that it is not just me fighting,” said Emma, who sleeps with some cards under her pillow. “It’s nice to know someone else fought hard and survived it.”

___

Information from: Livingston Daily Press & Argus, http://www.livingstondaily.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Night fire in Afghanistan

Today in History

1832: Calhoun resigns vice presidency