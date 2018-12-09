Listen Live Sports

Jury deliberations to resume latest meningitis outbreak case

December 9, 2018 10:42 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — Jury deliberations are continuing in the case of six former employees of the Massachusetts facility responsible for the 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 76 people and sickened hundreds.

Jurors in the latest case stemming from the outbreak linked to the now-closed New England Compounding Center are scheduled to return to federal court on Monday after failing to reach a verdict Friday.

The former employees face mail fraud, racketeering and conspiracy charges.

The pharmacy’s co-founder, Barry Cadden, and a pharmacist, Glenn Chin, are already serving prison sentences after being convicted of mail fraud and racketeering. They were both cleared of second-degree murder.

The outbreak sickened more than 700 people in 20 states and is considered the worst public health crisis in recent U.S. history.

