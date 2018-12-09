Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Lawyer: Mom accused in son’s decapitation ‘mentally ill’

December 9, 2018 1:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — The attorney for a Houston woman accused of drowning and decapitating her 5-year-old son says she is a “very mentally ill individual.”

Lihui Liu remained jailed Sunday without bond after being charged with capital murder. She appeared in court Friday.

The boy’s father found his body wrapped in a plastic bag and inside a trash can in the family’s garage on Nov. 30.

Defense attorney George Parnham tells the Houston Chronicle Liu, who is from Singapore, is unable to communicate and the “very facts of the situation speak to an action of irrational mind.” Parnham represented Andrea Yates, the Texas woman who drowned her five children in her bathtub in 2001.

Advertisement

Liu’s husband, Kai Xu, told the newspaper his wife in March began experiencing a downward spiral with depression.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1944: US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans