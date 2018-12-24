Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Maryland authorities search for missing man, autistic son

December 24, 2018 5:03 pm
 
CLEAR SPRING, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a man and his 10-year-old autistic son are missing they left their home to look at Christmas lights.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets Enrique “Henry” Alejandro Vela and his son, 10-year-old Michael Anderes Suarez-Vela, were last seen Sunday at 8 p.m.

Officials say the father and son were traveling in a blue Hyundai Elantra with Maryland registration plates 4CZ4512.

