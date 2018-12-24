Listen Live Sports

More than 3,000 patients possibly exposed to HIV, hepatitis

December 24, 2018 8:16 pm
 
SADDLE BROOK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Department of Health says more than 3,000 patients at a surgery center may have been exposed to HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C.

Officials say patients who had procedures done at the HealthPlus Surgery Center in Saddle Brook between January 2018 and Sept. 7, 2018 may have been exposed.

Surgery center administrator Betty McCabe says the exposure was due to “deficiencies in infection control” involving the cleaning of instruments and injection of medications. McCabe says 3,778 patients are being urged to get their blood tested.

The health department says the risk of infection is low, and no illnesses have been reported. The department called it “an abundance of caution” to suggest that people be tested.

McCabe says the center is offering to pay medical costs associated with testing.

