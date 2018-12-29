Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Nebraska center monitors person for possible Ebola exposure

December 29, 2018 8:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An American who was providing medical assistance in Congo may have been exposed to the deadly Ebola virus and is being monitored at a Nebraska medical center.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha confirmed Saturday that it was housing the person in a secure area that is not accessible to other patients or the public. Spokesman Taylor Wilson says the person arrived Saturday afternoon.

The medical center is not providing any details to honor the person’s request for privacy. The facility also is not identifying the person as a patient or when the person was in Africa.

Officials say the person is not ill and has no Ebola symptoms but will be monitored for up to two weeks.

Advertisement

The medical center has a dedicated biocontainment unit and treated three Ebola patients in 2014.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union