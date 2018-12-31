Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Woman slain with 2 children, mother was recently widowed

December 31, 2018 11:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Relatives say a suburban St. Louis woman began dating the man charged with killing her, along with her two children and mother, after her husband died of cancer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 46-year-old Richard Darren Emery of St. Charles, Missouri, is facing 15 charges , including first-degree murder, in the deaths of 39-year-old Kate Kasten, 8-year-old Zoe Kasten, 10-year-old Jonathan Kasten and 61-year-old Jane Moeckel. Emery was captured Friday after exchanging gunfire with officers.

Kate Kasten’s husband, Kory Kasten, died in April 2017 after a six-year battle with cancer.

Kate Kasten’s father, Frederick Moeckel, says what happened is “beyond belief.” He says his grandchildren “loved” Emery. His ex-wife, Jane Moeckel, had been staying with her daughter because she was recovering from hip surgery.

Advertisement

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1789: First US presidential election held