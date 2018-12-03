Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

World Health Organization wants panel to study gene editing

December 3, 2018 2:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GENEVA (AP) — The chief of the World Health Organization says his agency is assembling experts to consider the health impacts of gene editing.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday that gene editing “cannot be just done without clear guidelines” and experts should “start from a clean sheet and check everything.”

Tedros’ comments followed Chinese scientist He Jiankui’s announcement last week that he had helped alter the DNA of newborn twins in hopes of making them resistant to the AIDS virus.

China ordered a halt to experiments by He’s team.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Tedros told reporters WHO’s experts “should start from asking, ‘Should we even consider this?'” and noted: “We have a big part of our population who say, ‘Don’t touch.'”

He said: “We have to be very, very careful, and the working group will do that.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus