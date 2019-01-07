Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

CDC: Virginia woman died from rabies after 2017 India trip

January 7, 2019 9:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed that a Virginia woman who died in 2017 contracted rabies from a dog bite in India.

The Daily Progress reports the CDC released a report on Friday cautioning travelers to get the rabies vaccine.

The 65-year-old was bitten on the hand during a yoga retreat. She began experiencing pain six weeks later, and eventually tested positive for rabies. She’d never been vaccinated against the virus.

The Virginia Department of Health announced on May 12 of that year that they were investigating a rare case of rabies in a human. The woman died May 21, after an experimental treatment failed. Treatment for the 72 health care providers exposed to the virus cost $235,000.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Virginia hadn’t reported a human rabies case since 2009.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument