The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
Maryland county set to offer free condoms at high schools

January 18, 2019 11:24 am
 
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — In response to an increase of various sexually transmitted infections, another Maryland school system is set to provide condoms free of charge at its high schools.

Howard County’s school system is partnering with health officials to offer condoms at the nurse’s offices in all its high schools starting later this month. The initiative will also provide sexual health information to students.

A statement on the suburban district’s website says the program “encourages condom use among sexually active” high schoolers to reduce chlamydia, gonorrhea and other infections.

Last year, Maryland’s largest school system in Montgomery County decided to offer condoms at its 26 high schools to fight a double-digit increase in chlamydia and gonorrhea. District officials reported relatively little community pushback. Baltimore’s school system has provided free condoms for years.

