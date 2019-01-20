Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Maryland man severely burned in camping trailer fire

January 20, 2019 4:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ACCIDENT, Md. (AP) — Fire investigators say a Maryland man suffered severe burns after his trailer caught on fire, apparently following an explosion.

The Maryland fire marshal’s office says Garrett County departments responded Saturday and found a 20-foot long pull-behind camping trailer in flames. An office news release says the trailer’s owner had first- and second-degree burns over 40 percent of his body.

The owner — identified as 31-year-old Mark Logsdon of Accident — was ultimately sent to UPMC Mercy Trauma and Burn Center in Pittsburgh, where the fire marshal’s office said he was last reported in stable condition.

The news release says occupants of a home on the property where the fire occurred said the trailer exploded when Logsdon opened the door, and evidence shows he used propane for heating and cooking.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|25 The AI Summit: Cybersecurity and...
1|25 Open House for Prospective Students at...
1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference