The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
Missing boy, 3, found alive in North Carolina

January 24, 2019 10:47 pm
 
ERNUL, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a 3-year-old boy who was missing for two days has been found alive in good health near the home he disappeared from.

In a news release Thursday night, FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch says Casey Hathaway was found by professional search and rescue crews in Craven County in eastern North Carolina.

Lynch says Casey is with his family and being evaluated at a hospital.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes says the boy was playing with two other children in his grandmother’s backyard in Ernul on Tuesday, but didn’t come inside with them.

Authorities had been concerned that Casey wasn’t adequately dressed for the cold temperatures. Hundreds of volunteers had been helping with the search but had been told to stay away Thursday due to heavy rains and strong winds.

