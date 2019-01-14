Some help, more needed for Florida girl with rare blood type

MIAMI (AP) — A New York woman with a rare blood type is donating two units to help treat a 2-year-old South Florida girl with cancer.

News outlets report the woman had stored her own blood while pregnant in case she needed a transfusion during her delivery. The blood wasn’t needed and the woman agreed to give it to Zainab Mughal, who has neuroblastoma.

Susan Forbes of Florida-based OneBlood says the woman isn’t eligible to donate more so soon after giving birth. The blood center is seeking more donors for the girl, who lacks a feature common to most types of blood. The donor must be of Pakistani, Indian or Iranian descent and have type A or O blood.

