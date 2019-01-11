Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
The Latest: 911 call reveals staff’s shock over pregnancy

January 11, 2019 12:47 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on an Arizona woman in a vegetative state who gave birth (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Audio from a 911 call reveals workers on duty at a private care facility on the day an Arizona woman in a vegetative state gave birth were in complete shock about her pregnancy as they tried to save the newborn’s life.

Phoenix police released five minutes of audio Friday of a nurse calling for paramedics after the Dec. 29 birth.

The panicked nurse at the Hacienda HealthCare facility tells the 911 dispatcher several times that the baby is a complete surprise because workers had no idea the woman was pregnant.

The nurse initially says the woman is stable but the infant is not breathing and is turning blue.

Within a few minutes, the nurse says the baby is breathing and crying.

Authorities say the 29-year-old woman was the victim of a sexual assault.

