The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
Thousands protest against abortion in Paris

January 20, 2019 9:48 am
 
PARIS (AP) — Several thousand protesters have marched in Paris against abortion and medically assisted reproduction.

The protesters, who claim to have received the support of Pope Francis and several French bishops, gathered in the French capital on Sunday as they joined the 13th March for Life.

Organizers urged doctors across the country to use their “conscientious objection” and stop performing abortions.

About 200,000 abortions are performed every year in France.

Organizers were also marching against a recommendation in September by France’s highest bioethics body that single women and lesbian couples should have access to medically assisted reproduction. The procedures are currently restricted to heterosexual couples.

The protesters also want euthanasia to remain banned in France.

