Veterinarians fix puppy paws pointing up instead of down

January 25, 2019 4:15 pm
 
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — A puppy born with his front paws facing up instead of down and unable to walk is recovering after surgery at Oklahoma State University’s Center for Veterinary Health Sciences.

Dr. Erik Clary said Friday that he’s pleased with the progress of the 10-week-old dog named Milo. The 8-pound (3.63-kilogram) puppy had elbow surgery Jan. 9 in Stillwater.

Clary says Milo, apparently part beagle and coon hound, suffered from congenital elbow dislocation. Clary inserted pins in Milo’s elbows to realign the joints and help the dog eventually learn to walk.

An animal rescue group founder took Milo to the school and is caring for the puppy post-surgery. Jennie Hays, of the nonprofit Oliver and Friends Farm Sanctuary , said Friday that Milo was doing great and is a “very happy puppy.”

