Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Virginia ‘swamp cancer’ prompts concern for NC wild horses

January 11, 2019 9:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) — After a fungus-like disease known as “swamp cancer” claimed the lives of seven wild ponies on a Virginia island, wild horses in North Carolina’s Outer Banks are being monitored for signs of a similar outbreak.

The News & Observer reports the Corolla Wild Horse Fund warns that warmer winters and increased precipitation have increased the risk of a local pythiosis outbreak.

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company in Virginia euthanized seven ponies with the disease between October and December.

Horses are infected when the organism enters the bloodstream through open wounds. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund is asking people to clean up debris and trash that could cut or scrape the horses, as well as report any horses with suspicious wounds. Horses won’t be left in pastures with standing water.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oldest World War II veteran in US laid to rest

Today in History

2003: Columbia space shuttle takes off on last mission